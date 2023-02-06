Navigate

Madhuri Dixit Becomes Producer For A Marathi Film Titled Panchak, See Pics

Check out! Madhuri Dixit shared a sweet poster picture of a Marathi film titled Panchak, have a look

Madhuri Dixit is one of the greatest and most well-known actors and entertainers in Hindi cinema. Over more than four decades, the actress has done an outstanding job of winning the hearts of everyone in the entertainment world.

Because of her unfettered charm and swagger, she embodies a damsel aging backward and the personification of swag. They surely recognize it as well; she has the attraction to rival any actress working today.

Even though she has been enthroning herself in Bollywood’s hearts for a long time, even before the inflow of many modern actresses, she has a reputation for consistently being at the top. Madhuri Dixit has been the diva of the 1990s and our first love since making her cinematic debut in her maiden film. Her grace and magnetism enchanted us. She is a successful actress as well as a fashion icon. She recently shared a poster picture from the Marathi film Panchak; take a look below

Madhuri Dixit’s Picture Appearance

Madhuri Dixit unveiled a poster for the Marathi film Panchak in the first image. In the second photo, Madhuri Dixit donned a golden saree with a crimson border. Her hair was styled in a middle-parted bun with a white mogra gajra hairdo. Dr. Shriram Nene was dressed in a dark blue half-sleeved shirt, blue pants, and black socks. Madhuri does pooja with Dr. Shriram Nene before the filming begins. She snapped a photo with the whole Panchak film team in the third image. Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene poses for a photo with a clapperboard in their hands.

Madhuri Dixit captioned her post, “From the script development to initial clap, to the completed film, Panchak was a Labour of love. Honored to be selected by the Pune International Film Festival. Hope you love it as much as we loved making it. Many congrats to the cast and crew for a job well done.”

About Panchak Movie

Panchak is a dark comedy about the fear of death directed by Jayant Jathar and Rahul Awate. Awate stated that, despite the unusual theme, Madhuri’s choice to release the film in theatres did not change even after the epidemic, the film was announced before the pandemic when OTT had gone so far into the Indian market.

Are you excited about Madhuri Dixit’s film Panchak? Let us know your views in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.

