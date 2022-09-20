Madhuri Dixit, an actress who continues to conquer the screen with her endearing screen presence and performing prowess, is also a favorite in the fashion world for various reasons. Madhuri’s collection of sarees, in addition to the fact that she can wear a variety of clothes with grace, from modern to ethnic, is what makes her the queen of ethnic fashion. And her most recent appearance is further evidence of that! The actress, who never fails to set fashion goals, recently chose a stunning green saree.

Madhuri added a brocade blouse to finish her appearance. In terms of jewelry, Madhuri chose a pair of traditional jhumkas and a Kangan to complete her look. She also added a bindi to complete her elegant appearance. The bandhej saree is decorated with a lovely diamond-shaped grid and is inspired by the Rajasthani tie-and-dye method. The saree also features floral designs and a golden border to complete it.

However, the saree is not an expensive one. On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Madhuri is now a judge. Apart from her assessment of the dancing performances of the contestants, Madhuri’s sarees and lehengas have a dedicated following. The diva is the queen of ethnic outfits and just sizzles the ethnic attire fabulously. She has a huge collection of sarees and looks mind-blowing.

