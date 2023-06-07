Madhuri Dixit Turns Desi Girl; See Pics Now

Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit is a popular performing artist in tinsel town. She is one of the most famous divas of the 90s. Her acting skills are such that it takes a lot of work to find such talent in today’s time. Other than her impactful presence in the industry. She is known for her fashion. She keeps her best foot forward wherever she goes. And yet again, her latest Instagram pictures are captivating.

In the latest Instagram post, Madhuri Dixit turned a desi girl into a beautiful see-through saree. The actress wore a blood red see-through saree with a gold embroidery border and a designer blouse. She looked stunning in the desi avatar.

In addition, the beautiful black eyeliner eyes, blushed cheeks, luscious red lips, and open wavy hairstyle rounded her makeup. She accessorized her look with long embellished earrings and bangles.

While her killer smile looked irresistible, she flaunted her gorgeousness throughout the photoshoot. Her look is perfect for attending high figh weddings and looking glamorous.

Madhuri Dixit is the epitome of elegance whenever she dons a saree. She can nail every style, color, and drape that the diva wears. Her simple yet attractive style has always been the talk of the town whether it is ethnic or western style.

Undoubtedly you loved Madhuri Dixit’s style, so share your thoughts with us and follow IWMBuzz.com.