Manushi Chhillar goes glittery in barbiecore backless gown [See Photos]

Guess what? Manushi Chhillar owned the fashion scene at a GQ event. She wore this fantastic sparkly pink gown that showed off her back – super classy and fabulous. And her hair? Long and wavy, like something out of a movie.

Her makeup was on point, with nice eyebrows, shiny eyes, and lips in a pretty pink color. And those earrings? They were hanging down and looked fancy.

In the pictures, she’s smiling like she just won a million bucks. Manushi Chhillar didn’t just go to an event; she became the event, showing everyone how to rock the fashion game. Total style goals, right?

About Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar, an Indian beauty queen and model, won fame when she clinched the Miss World title in 2017. Born in 1997, this Haryana-born sensation has become a prominent figure in fashion and entertainment.

Aside from her stunning looks, Manushi is known for her intelligence and grace. She has used her platform to advocate for various causes, including women’s health and education. With a degree in medicine, she brings a unique blend of beauty and brains to the forefront.