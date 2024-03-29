Movies | Celebrities

Recently, Manushi Chhillar, a fashion slayer, posted a picture series of herself in a black mini-dress. Take a look below.

Manushi Chhillar, the Indian model and winner of beauty pageants, is well known for her exquisite sense of style. Her globally recognized personality is reflected in her sense of style. Whether she’s attending events throughout the globe or representing India on the international scene, a wide range of people find her dress choices appealing. Her excellent fashion choices and ageless elegance never fail to inspire fans in fashion. She is also admired for her achievements on and off the stage. She just uploaded a photo series of herself on Instagram. Take a look below.

Manushi Chhillar’s Black Mini Dress Appearance-

The gorgeous diva looked alluring in a black mini-dress and shared a picture series on Instagram. The diva donned a black high round neckline, sleeveless, lined, body-fitted with a ruffled hemline mini dress. The outfit is from David Komal London. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy open tresses. The diva applied minimal makeup with shimmery brown eyeshadow, eyeliner, kajal kohl, and creamy lips. She accessories her outfit with silver and diamond necklaces by Karishma Joolry, paired with black leather hand gloves and black and silver stilettos. In the pictures, she opted for striking postures with a charming attitude.

What is your reaction to Manushi's latest black dress appearance?