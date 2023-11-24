Manushi Chhillar Reveals Her Secret Skincare In Between Work, Check Out

Manushi Chhillar is a newbie in Bollywood who rose to fame after winning the title of Miss World pageant in 2017; she never misses a chance to impress with her fashion on her social media handle. The diva has an exquisite fashion; we have witnessed it recently on the red card of parties and events. However, today, the diva shares the secret skincare she chose to do between work. Take a look below.

Manushi Chhillar’s Skincare Secret In Between Work

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Manushi Chhillar drops a couple of photos revealing the skincare she opts for in between work. As an actor, hectic schedules and work life often lead to sleepless nights, making one feel dull and out of energy. And when one doesn’t get proper sleep, that results in dark circles. To tackle this issue, Manushi Chhillar shares her secret that she does in between work whenever she gets time.

Before you get angry waiting, let us reveal that Manushi opts for under eye serum mask that helps the skin hydrate and reduce puffiness. Not just that, it also helps to reduce the darkness. In the shared photo, Manushi Chhillar takes a mirror selfie in her vanity van as she prepares for her schedule. She can be seen wearing a satin floral gold night suit while her face is decked with glowing makeup and pink lips. She smiles for the mirror selfie and looks super cute. In the other photo, she pouts as she candidly captures herself.

