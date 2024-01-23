Manushi Chhillar shines in sea green silk saree, take goals

Manushi Chhillar just rocked the fashion scene, and I can’t even deal! She was spotted slaying in a stunning sea green silk saree – like, seriously, can we talk about how gorgeous that color is?

But wait, it gets better! Manushi paired up her six yards of fabulousness with super sleek straight hair that’s giving major modern vibes. I mean, who says traditional can’t be cool, right?

Now, let’s talk makeup. She went all out with those bold, dewy eyes that are basically stealing the show. Oh, and those sleek eyebrows – total game-changer! And guess what? The nude pink lips added the perfect touch of soft glam to the whole look. Talk about balancing bold and subtle like a pro.

Accessories alert! Manushi didn’t forget to bling it up. A gorgeous neckpiece and a stylish ring? Yes, please! She knows how to add that extra sparkle to an already dazzling outfit.

Can we just take a moment to appreciate how Manushi effortlessly brings together tradition and modern glam? It’s like she’s rewriting the fashion rules, and we’re all here for it!

So, in a nutshell, Manushi Chhillar just proved once again that she’s not just a beauty queen – she’s a style goddess. Keep slaying, girl!

Want to steal Manushi Chhillar’s jaw-dropping sea green silk saree look? Well, buckle up because it’s totally doable! First off, snag yourself a fabulous sea green silk saree – the brighter, the better! Next, channel your inner glam guru and go for sleek straight hair – you’ll be turning heads in no time. Accessories are key, so go hunt for a show-stopping neckpiece and a chic ring to complete the ensemble. Remember, the devil is in the details!

With these simple steps, you’ll be recreating Manushi’s fabulous look and turning your own world into a runway.