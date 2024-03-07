Manushi Chillar Radiates Charm In A Black And Gold Dress; See Photos

Manushi Chhillar is an Indian model and beauty queen who won Miss World 2017. The diva made her Bollywood debut in the historical drama Prithviraj, in which she would co-star with Akshay Kumar. She remains a key player in the worldwide beauty and fashion industries. She has a unique style and elegance when it comes to the degree of fashion that she wears. When it comes to clothing yourself, she considers comfort and acceptable trends. The diva is still a well-known personality in fashion and beauty, admired for her achievements on and off the stage. She just uploaded a photo series on Instagram of herself in a black and gold mini-dress. Take a look below.

Manushi Chillar’s Glamorous Look-

The gorgeous diva uploaded a stunning picture on Instagram in a black and gold mini-dress. The outfit features a black strappy, square neckline, sleeveless, backless appearance with gold sequin embellished, flared black lace work hemline mini dress. She fashioned sheer hair in a middle-parted ponytail hairstyle. The diva opted for glam makeup with shimmery peach eyeshadow, brown highlighted cheeks, and bold red matte lips. She accessories her outfit with long gold earrings and a gold and black mini sling bag, paired with silver and gold mix stilettos. In the pictures, she showed her hot-toned physique and revealed her full OOTD look.

