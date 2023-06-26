Mouni Roy can't stop loving BFF Disha Patani, confesses missing hubby Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy is one of the most droolworthy and admired divas and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The damsel started her professionalcareer many years back in the Hindi entertainment industry as an actress and performing artiste and well, she’s truly been brilliant and how. Her swag style knew no limits and well, ever since that time, things have certainly been wonderful and amazing for her in the true sense of the term. In all these years in her professional life readers, Mouni has worked immensely hard to establish herself and her talent both on TV as well on the big screen and well, no brownie points for guessing that she truly deserves all the love and attention that comes her way. She’s extremely talented and famous and we love that fact about her. She was phenomenal even in Brahmastra in the year 2022 and we loved her for real.

Check out the latest that Mouni Roy is busy doing from her end on Instagram:

Whenever Mouni Roy shares cute and mesmerizing photos, videos and reels on her Instagram handle, it is nothing less than an incredible experience and a visual delight for all fans. Given the kind of swag that she has, we genuinely feel that she can literally raise the heat and oomph quotient in any outfit of their choice. This time, she’s giving us serious visual delight. In her set of Instagram stories that she posted on social media, Mouni Roy can be seen spending quality time with her dear friend Disha Patani as they are spotted twinning in pink. On the other hand, she’s also seen talking about how much she misses her hubby aka Suraj Nambiar. Well, do you want to find out and see what’s happening? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible for real, right folks? Brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com