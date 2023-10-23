Movies | Celebrities

Nithya Menen's Chiffon Maxi Dress Worth Rs. 4,500 Is Comfy Autumn Staple

Nithya Menen is a well-known star in the South Indian film industry. The diva today shares beautiful photos in a chiffon maxi dress, which is affordable and stylish. Let's check out

credit: Nithya Menen Instagram

The South beauty, Nithya Menen, never leaves a chance to impress with her stints, whether in acting or fashion. Yet again, the actress makes a refreshing appearance in a comfortable dress, serving perfect autumn goals. Let’s take a look below.

In the latest photos, Nithya Menen looks gorgeous in the comfortable dress. She dons a beautiful yellow chiffon maxi dress from the ‘The Burnt Soul’ clothing brand. The collar neckline gives this dress a comfortable feel. The small frills around the neckline look stylish. The thigh-high slit gives her dress a sense of sensuality.

And you will be surprised that this beautiful dress is worth only 4,500 rupees. The actress styles her look with hoop earrings and minimalistic makeup. She keeps it trendy with the white strappy sandals. This overall appearance looks like perfect glam for autumn. You can be autumn with this staple dress in your collection.

Nithya Menen dons this beautiful yellow maxi dress to promote her upcoming project, Master Peace. It is set to release in two days on Disney Hotstar!

Nithya Menen is a celebrated actress in the South. She has a massive fandom of 4.5 million followers. Her regular posts and updates keep her fans engaged with her.

Did you like Nithya Menen’s autumn dress? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

