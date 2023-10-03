Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor to Shanaya Kapoor: Celeb inspired ‘embellished’ essentials

Nora Fatehi, Janhvi Kapoor to Shanaya Kapoor all are ruling the internet with their impeccable shiny embellished wears. While Shanaya and Nora startled in their ethnic traditional apparel, Janhvi looked bombastic in her embellished sequinned bodycon gown.

Nora Fatehi’s ethnic look

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures, looking spectacularly gorgeous in her silk saree. The saree features broad red embellished golden intricate work. She teamed the look with sheer red strappy shoulder blouse. For her hair she left it open wavy. And teamed it off with stunning golden accessories.

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in embellished gown

The Dhadak actress took to her Instagram handle to share a shoot video. Where she transitions from black co-ords embellished jewels to a stunning side slit bodycon heavily embellished silver gown.

Have a look-

Shanaya Kapoor wows in ethnic lehenga

Shanaya Kapoor took the Instagram with her divine dreamy look as she decked up in a beautiful white heavily intricately woven lehenga. The lehenga choli features a deep plunging neckline, a stunning flared skirt and beautiful dupatta.

The ‘embellish’ takeover

Embellished fashion, a blend of creativity and craftsmanship, traces its roots to ancient civilizations where intricate details and decorative elements were used to adorn clothing and accessories. From the opulent beadwork of Egyptian pharaohs to the luxurious embroideries of medieval European nobility, the art of embellishment has evolved over millennia. It has not only served as a means of self-expression and status symbol but also as a reflection of cultural identity and craftsmanship. Today, embellished fashion continues to captivate the world’s runways and streets, constantly reinventing itself with innovative materials and techniques.