Lost, the 2023 film, starring Yami Gautam is making headlines as of now. Given that, the song ‘Nouka Doobi’ by Shreya Ghoshal is currently out now on YouTube, and all we can say it’s a magical watch on the screen. Shreya Ghoshal took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse from the music video on Wednesday, sharing the onscreen magic of Yami and Neil together.

In the beautiful glimpse that Yami Gautam shared, we can see her all beautiful in a white ensemble, teamed with beautiful wavy hair and no makeup. She completed the look with minimal makeup. We can also see Neil Bhoopalam playing as Yami’s love interest in the video. Keeping the magic on fire in rain, the song Nouka Doobi gives in the right kind romance. The video shows tender love, an emotional goodbye and more.

Sharing the video, Shreya Ghoshal wrote, “Sailing on the waves of melody with this brand new song composed by the extraordinary @moitrashantanu and written by the amazing @swanandkirkire . #NoukaDoobi out now! A @aniruddhatony Film Starring @yamigautam #Lost #ZEE5 #TruthIsNeverLost”

Shreya Ghosal further tagged, “@ZEE5 @zeestudiosofficial #PankajKapur @mrkhanna @neilbhoopalam @piabajpai @tushar.pandey @honeyyjaiin @paponmusic @moitrashantanu @swanandkirkire @jogifilmcasting @namahpictures #ShariqPatel @shareenmantri @arora.kishor @samsferns @mukerjeeindrani @writish1 @zeecinema @zeemusiccompany @arindamsil @anubhafatehpuria @bagchi_mb @bodhabando @kanwalkohli @angarikamantri #AvikMukhopadhyay @manish_kalra_ @zee5global”

Earlier to this, Yami Gautam has worked in the movie Dasvi, that starred Abhishek Bachchan in the male lead. Her work in the film earned her a lot of praise. Yami sparked to fame with the movie Vicky Donor, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Since then, there’s been no looking back for Yami Gautam. Yami carved her own niche in Bollywood, given her onscreen magic and honed acting chops.