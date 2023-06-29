ADVERTISEMENT
OOPS: Hansika Motwani gets new marriage proposal after wedding with Sohael Khaturiya, see how she reacted

Hansika Motwani ran a Q&A session on her Instagram, where a fan told her that she is cute and proposed her for marriage. The actress however, had the sweetest reply to offer in exchange, read

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Jun,2023 07:45:50
During a Q&A session on her Instagram, actress Hansika Motwani received a marriage proposal from a fan after her wedding with Sohael Khaturiya. The fan expressed admiration, calling her cute and proposing marriage. In response, Hansika Motwani offered a sweet and gracious reply. While the exact content of her response is unavailable, it can be assumed that she appreciatively acknowledged the proposal with kindness and gratitude. Hansika Motwani’s response demonstrates her gracious nature and the respect she holds for her fans.

Hansika’s reaction

The Shaka Laka Boom Boom actress replied to this, saying, “I think it’s lil too late for that” with a laughter emoji.

Here take a look-

In December 2022, actress Hansika Motwani tied the knot with businessman Sohail Kathuria in a beautiful wedding ceremony. The pre-wedding celebrations leading up to their marriage were filled with joy and traditional festivities. The couple indulged in mehendi polo, a vibrant and artistic event where intricate henna designs were applied on their hands and feet.

They also enjoyed a lively sangeet ceremony, filled with music and dance performances to celebrate their union. Additionally, a haldi ceremony took place, during which the couple was adorned with turmeric paste as a symbol of blessings and good fortune. The wedding itself took place in the enchanting state of Rajasthan, adding a touch of royal elegance to their special day. Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria’s wedding celebrations were undoubtedly a blend of love, tradition, and joyful moments shared with family and friends.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

