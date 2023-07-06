ADVERTISEMENT
Partner Row: Robo Shankar in trouble after his remarks on Hansika Motwani during trailer launch

Robo Shankar has found himself embroiled in controversy following his recent comments about his co-star Hansika Motwani during a Partner movie function. In a surprising revelation, Robo Shankar claimed that Hansika had refused to allow him to touch her leg despite their pleas. Read below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 Jul,2023 09:15:38
Actor Robo Shankar has found himself embroiled in controversy following his recent comments about his co-star Hansika Motwani during a Partner movie function. In a surprising revelation, Robo Shankar claimed that Hansika had refused to allow him to touch her leg despite their pleas, sparking outrage and criticism from various quarters. The incident occurred during Robo Shankar’s speech at the event, where he shared his experience working on the film.

What is the controversy all about?

The controversy surrounding Robo Shankar’s statement comes at a time when unrelated rumors about his health and personal life have been circulating. Speculations regarding his drastic weight loss and alleged serious illnesses have been widely discussed, causing concern among fans and the public. However, Robo Shankar’s daughter, wife, and nephew have come forward to clarify the situation. They explained that he had been diagnosed with jaundice and was undergoing treatment, which accounted for his physical transformation. They vehemently denied the baseless rumors and assured everyone that his condition was not life-threatening.

During the trailer launch event held in Chennai, actor Robo Shankar’s speech veered into controversial territory. He addressed a specific scene in the film involving Hansika’s character, where he highlighted the challenges, he faced while enacting a sequence requiring her to rub her leg. Robo Shankar candidly shared his struggles and revealed that despite his appeals to both the director and Hansika, they declined his request to touch her leg. Their insistence was that only the film’s protagonist, Adi, should have any physical interaction with her. These remarks ignited a wave of controversy and drew criticism from various quarters, prompting discussions surrounding the professional dynamics and decorum observed on the film set.

What are your views on this? Let us know in the comments below.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

