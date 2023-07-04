Partner Trailer: Hansika Motwani aces in this sci-fi comedy

After a long wait, the trailer for the Tamil movie “Partner” has finally been unveiled, showcasing an enticing blend of comedy, science fiction, and illusion. The lead roles in this eagerly anticipated film are portrayed by popular actors Aadhi Pinisetty and Hansika Motwani. Directed by newcomer Manoj Damodharan and produced by RFC Creations, “Partner” promises to deliver an entertaining and amusing cinematic experience. Adding to the excitement is the presence of talented comedy actors Yogi Babu, Palak Lalwani, Pandiarajan, and Robo Shankar in the ensemble cast. The recently released trailer sets the stage for a side-splitting comedy adventure that is bound to captivate audiences.

‘Partner’ sets the stage for a hilarious adventure. Aadhi Pinisetty takes on the role of a jobless young man who embarks on a mischievous journey with the help of his best friend, portrayed by Yogi Babu, after landing a job at a specialized theft company. Their mission? To steal a groundbreaking invention from scientist Pandiarajan, leading them into a series of uproarious predicaments. Get ready for a comedy rollercoaster ride in ‘Partner’!

On the other hand, Hansika Motwani blooms, as Yogi Babu turns into a beautiful woman accidentally in the process. Hansika Motwani, with her brilliant acting prowess, brings the comic timings with utmost perfection.

Check out the trailer below-

