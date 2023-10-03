Party Wear Sarees: Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai & Deepika Padukone’s classic picks [Photos]

Highlights:

Get ready to dive into the fabulous world of party sarees! These sarees are not your everyday wear; they’re the glitzy, glamorous outfits that make you shine at any party. And guess who rocks them like no other? Our Bollywood stars: Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, and Deepika Padukone. They don’t just wear sarees; they turn them into a magical fashion show!

Imagine sarees as a canvas, and these stars are the artists, creating stunning masterpieces of style. They mix tradition with modern charm effortlessly. So, let’s embark on this exciting journey through their fashion choices and discover the charm of Bollywood’s saree queens!

Kareena Kapoor’s Glitzy Pink Charm

Kareena Kapoor’s Dazzling Reception Look

Kareena Kapoor knows how to steal the spotlight, and she did just that at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s reception party in Mumbai. Her party-ready saree in baby pink, adorned with silver sequins, was a showstopper. To recreate this glitzy look, opt for a dual-toned saree with sequin work, paired with a wide-strap blouse featuring silver embellishments and a deep scoop neckline. Add some sparkle with diamond danglers and style your hair in an elegant bun. Finish with coral lips, blushed cheeks, and highlighted features for a glamorous makeup touch that’ll make heads turn.

Deepika Padukone’s Ethereal Cannes Ensemble

Deepika Padukone’s Cannes Film Festival Closing Look

Deepika Padukone’s Cannes appearances are always eagerly anticipated, and her closing ceremony outfit by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla was sheer elegance. To channel her ethereal vibe, select an off-white saree with dramatic pleated ruffles and a trailing effect. Create the hand-embroidered bustier using pearls and crystals, and don’t forget the pearl collar for a statement piece. This heavenly look will make you stand out at any special occasion, exuding grace and sophistication.

Aishwarya Rai’s 90s-Inspired Saree Queen Look

Aishwarya Rai’s Vintage Sabyasachi Saree

Aishwarya Rai is the ultimate saree fashion queen, and her 90s-inspired look in a white and red Sabyasachi saree is pure magic. To recreate her timeless charm, start with a similar white and red saree, but add your twist. Pair it with bold red lips, dewy eye makeup, and sleek open hair. This combination of vintage and contemporary will make you feel regal and stunning, just like Aishwarya herself.

So, whether you want to sparkle like Kareena, exude ethereal elegance like Deepika, or embrace vintage vibes like Aishwarya, these Bollywood-inspired looks offer a world of fashion possibilities. Have fun recreating them and make every occasion your red carpet moment!