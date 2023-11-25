[Photos] Hansika Motwani turns spiritual, visits Golden Temple with husband Sohail Khaturiya

Popular actress Hansika Motwani recently visited the serene Golden Temple with her husband, Sohail Khaturiya. The couple’s spiritual journey was beautifully captured in a series of pictures shared by Hansika on her Instagram handle. In the snapshots, the lovely couple can be seen immersed in worship, creating a heartwarming sight for their fans.

Hansika, adorned in an elegant ethnic salwar suit, draped her dupatta gracefully over her head, embracing the traditional attire for the spiritual occasion. The actress radiated grace and simplicity as she and Sohail engaged in prayer at the iconic Golden Temple. The atmosphere of reverence and devotion was further complemented by the choice of the soulful song “Ik Onkar,” as mentioned in the actress’s Instagram post.

The Golden Temple

The Golden Temple, formally known as Sri Harmandir Sahib, stands as an eminent Sikh shrine situated in Amritsar, India. Distinguished by its resplendent golden exterior and encompassed by the sacred Amrit Sarovar, this architectural marvel holds profound religious significance for the Sikh community. Pilgrims and visitors worldwide are drawn not only to its aesthetic allure but also to the pervasive sense of tranquillity that characterizes the site. The Golden Temple serves as an instrumental to Sikh principles, notably humility, equality, and altruism. Its inclusive ethos welcomes individuals from diverse backgrounds to partake in the spiritual sanctity it imparts, further exemplified by the institution of langar – a communal kitchen providing complimentary meals as a manifestation of compassion and universality.