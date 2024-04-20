Movies | Celebrities

Rakul Preet Singh Radiates Timeless Grace In Simple Cotton Saree With Oxidised Jhumka

Rakul Preet Singh never misses a chance to impress with her style. The diva shows her charm in a simple cotton saree in her latest photos. Check out her gorgeous glimpses below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
Rakul Preet Singh Radiates Timeless Grace In Simple Cotton Saree With Oxidised Jhumka 892078 Credit: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Hold your heart for those who think only glitter and glamour can grab attention because Rakul Preet Singh is here to make hearts skip a beat with her simplicity in a saree. Known for her sartorial choices, the Chhattriwali actress always captures attention with her beauty wherever she goes. The actress shows her timeless grace in a simple saree in her recent photos.

As a special treat for her fans, Rakul Preet Singh dons a stunning soft pink cotton saree adorned with a box print in varying shades of pink. She pairs this understated saree with a simple round neck sleeveless blouse, creating a look that is both elegant and striking. Her choice of a simple saree is a testament to her enduring grace and the profound impact she has on her fans.

Rakul Preet Singh continues to captivate with her enchanting take on this simple look. The actress opts for an oxidized long jhumka, a modern twist to her traditional saree ensemble. Her winged eyeliner and black kajal accentuate the beauty of her eyes, while her shiny cheeks, glossy peach lips, and mid-part soft curls add a touch of glamour. The oxidized bangles she wears complement her overall look, completing the picture of a fashion icon.

Rakul Preet Singh Radiates Timeless Grace In Simple Cotton Saree With Oxidised Jhumka 892079

Rakul Preet Singh Radiates Timeless Grace In Simple Cotton Saree With Oxidised Jhumka 892080

But wait, that’s not all! Rakul Preet Singh makes hearts skip a beat with her beautiful, candid smile in the saree. From showcasing her edgy jawline to flaunting her charm, the actress left us spellbound.

Did you like Rakul Preet Singh’s simple saree look? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Related Post

Rakul Preet Singh Rocks The Two Piece Trend With Panache In A Silver Co-ord Set 889822
Rakul Preet Singh Rocks The Two Piece Trend With Panache In A Silver Co-ord Set
Style Face-Off: Tejasswi Prakash vs. Rakul Preet Singh: Who Wore It Best? 889760
Style Face-Off: Tejasswi Prakash vs. Rakul Preet Singh: Who Wore It Best?
Steal The Spotlight With Rakul Preet Singh's Striking Green Co-Ord Set, See Pics 888919
Steal The Spotlight With Rakul Preet Singh's Striking Green Co-Ord Set, See Pics
Deepika Padukone Or Rakul Preet Singh: Whose Off-shoulder Butterfly Neckline Gown Is Steal-worthy? 888167
Deepika Padukone Or Rakul Preet Singh: Whose Off-shoulder Butterfly Neckline Gown Is Steal-worthy?
Rakul Preet Singh's Trendy Spin On Denim-on-denim Style Is Steal-worthy 888535
Rakul Preet Singh's Trendy Spin On Denim-on-denim Style Is Steal-worthy
Rakul Preet Singh Makes Heads Turn In Ivory Tulle Mini Dress Which Comes With Whopping Price 888057
Rakul Preet Singh Makes Heads Turn In Ivory Tulle Mini Dress Which Comes With Whopping Price
4 Things That Make Rakul Preet Singh's Mehendi Look Different From Others 887811
4 Things That Make Rakul Preet Singh's Mehendi Look Different From Others
Sizzling Beauties: Shilpa Shetty, Mrunal Thakur & Rakul Preet Singh Rule The Fashion In Black Outfits 887708
Sizzling Beauties: Shilpa Shetty, Mrunal Thakur & Rakul Preet Singh Rule The Fashion In Black Outfits
Alia Bhatt Or Rakul Preet Singh: Who Looks Mesmerizing In Rani Pink Simple Saree? 887607
Alia Bhatt Or Rakul Preet Singh: Who Looks Mesmerizing In Rani Pink Simple Saree?
Fashion Battle- Rakul Preet Singh Or Pooja Hegde: Which Diva Is Slaying In A White Gown? 887551
Fashion Battle- Rakul Preet Singh Or Pooja Hegde: Which Diva Is Slaying In A White Gown?