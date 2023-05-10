Rakul Preet Singh's special message for Vijay Deverakonda and Sai Pallavi (read here)

Sai Pallavi and Vijay Deverakonda are two actors who share their birthday on the same day. The two actors enjoy humongous fame and popularity all over the country, particularly South India all the time. Check out Rakul Preet Singh's special message for them

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most amazing and admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the country. Just like a lot of other actors in the South regional entertainment industry, she too started her career for the first time there and eventually moved ahead to B-Town. The best and most interesting thing about Rakul Preet Singh has to be the fact that she’s actually managed to get more success and fame in the Hindi entertainment industry than what she ever got in the South regional entertainment industry. Her fans and admirers love her and well, as far as the South is concerned, she made some really nice friends there. Two such friends are Sai Pallavi and Vijay Deverakonda. Both of them share a great bond with Rakul Preet Singh and we love it.

Check out the special messages that Rakul Preet Singh has written from her end for Sai Pallavi and Vijay Deverakonda:

As friends, it’s her responsibility and only normal that she would take out additional amount of time, energy and efforts to wish the two of them on their special days. Well, better late than never is what we understand and that’s exactly what Rakul did successfully here. She shared cute and adorable birthday messages for both Vijay Deverakonda and Sai Pallavi on their special days to make them feel happy and well, even their fan clubs are super happy and impressed. Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and wonderful, ain’t it? Brilliant, right ladies and gentlemen? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com