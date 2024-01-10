Ranveer Singh is dreamboat personified in sequin motif black Bandhgala

Ranveer Singh, the Bollywood sensation, recently set remarkable fashion goals with his latest Instagram post showcasing his impeccable style. The actor shared a carousel of photos where he exudes absolute dapper charm in a classic black bandhgala.

Ranveer Singh shared his classy photoshoot on Instagram

In the snapshots, Ranveer owns the timeless look of the black bandhgala, adorned with tiny sequins adds on the traditional allure that a man needs to ace this wedding season, whether as the groom or the wedding guest. The actor complements the ensemble with tinted eyeglasses, amplifying the overall chic and elegant vibe.

Not only does Ranveer captivate with his choice of attire, but he also pays attention to his grooming details. The actor opted for a sleek hairdo, pulling it back into a neat and gelled look, accentuating the sharp and polished appearance.

Why Bandhgala is your must-have this wedding season?

Hailing from Jodhpur, this high-collared wonder takes traditional style and gives it a modern twist that’s perfect for any occasion. It’s not just about the sequins and embroidery; it’s about turning heads and having a good time while doing it. Whether you pair it with formal trousers or go all out with funky dhotis, the bandhgala is like a cool friend that effortlessly fits in everywhere, making suave look like a breeze and a whole lot of fun