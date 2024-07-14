Ranveer Singh’s Sweetest Reaction On Deepika Padukone Reigning In Red Traditional Outfit Is No Miss

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding on 12 July. She wore a traditional sindoor red outfit, reigning in her royal allure. Her entire look was a masterpiece, with everything precious, from the vibrant color to attractive designs and embroidery. And the queen carried it all with pure elegance.

Deepika Padukone’s Sindoori Red Traditional Outfit Look

Deepika picked up a sindoori red Meera Sharara Set from the designer Torani. The outfit includes all the attention-grabbing elements with a vibrant red Raw Silk base embellished with intricate hand embroidery, dori work, and hand adda details. At the same time, the butterfly net added a touch of whimsy. The three-piece set comprises a comfortable, loose-fitting kurta, a flowing sharara, and a dupatta, creating a cohesive and grand appearance. The actress accentuated her baby bump by draping the dupatta around it. With the sleek bun hairstyle, bold black winged eyeliner, kajal, shiny dewy cheeks, red matte lips, and a red bindi, Deepika elevates her ethnic charm, leaving us wowed.

On the other hand, as usual, Deepika’s husband, Ranveer Singh, couldn’t resist showcasing his love and admiration for the actress. As soon as the photos were shared, he dropped the sweetest comment. Ranveer wrote, “Mother is Mothering! (With a teasing, kiss, and pink hearts emojis).” In contrast, many others expressed their admiration through emoticons.