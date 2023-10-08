Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda get on fans' radar once again after their pictures from Turkey go viral

Highlights:

Netizens have been curious about whether South Indian movie stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are more than just friends for a while now. Recent events have made fans even more curious.

Rashmika Mandanna, who’s known for her role in the movie “Pushpa,” posted a picture from a past trip to Turkey on her social media. This caught people’s attention because Turkey is also where Vijay Deverakonda was filming his new movie, “Kushi.”

What made it even more interesting was Rashmika’s caption. She said the first picture was where she wanted to go, and the video showed her trying to find that exact spot. It hinted that her connection to that place might be more than just a regular tourist visit.

Fans got even more excited when they saw that Vijay Deverakonda had been in Turkey too, presumably for his movie. What really got everyone talking was when people realized that Vijay had shared pictures of himself at the same place where Rashmika had posted her picture. It seemed like they were there at the same time.

This led to lots of speculation. People started guessing that Rashmika might have gone to Turkey with Vijay. Pictures of both stars sitting at the same table only added to the rumors.

Neither Vijay Deverakonda nor Rashmika Mandanna has said anything official about their relationship. But their mysterious posts on social media and the way they seem to be in the same places at the same times keep their fans guessing.

For now, fans are eagerly waiting for more clues. One thing is clear: the story of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most talked-about mysteries in the South Indian movie world.