Rashmika Mandanna's smiling moment gets appreciated by Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday

Check out this latest smiling photo of Rashmika Mandanna that's being appreciated by Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
28 Apr,2023 09:59:38
Rashmika Mandanna is of the most popular and admired actresses and performing artistes that we have currently in the country. Just like a lot of her other contemporaries in the past, Rashmika Mandanna started her work in the South regional entertainment industry first before eventually trying her bit in B-Town. She’s truly achieved tremendous success and fame in her career already and well, we are proud of her for real. After having achieved her share of success in the South, Rashmika Mandanna started doing wonders in B-Town with her work in Mission Majnu and Goodbye and well, we are truly proud of her.

Check out this latest stunning photo of Rashmika Mandanna that we love:

Whenever Rashmika Mandanna shares scintillating and droolworthy photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle to woo and charm her fans, internet loves her for real. Well, just like the other times ladies and gentlemen, Rashmika Mandanna has shared a gorgeous spree of photos from her social media account. While all her fans are certainly loving it, the best thing about it is how the likes of Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday liked the photo. Want to check out the snaps? See below –

Rashmika Mandanna's smiling moment gets appreciated by Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday 802035

Rashmika Mandanna's smiling moment gets appreciated by Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday 802036

Rashmika Mandanna's smiling moment gets appreciated by Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday 802034

Work Front:

After having impressed in movies like Goodbye and Mission Majnu, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in “Animal” alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

