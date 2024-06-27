Rohit Saraf Blushes As Wamiqa Gabbi Turns ‘Fiery’ In Stunning Photoshoot On Instagram

Wamiqa Gabbi is a renowned character in the Punjabi and Hindi entertainment industry. Her appearance on-screen attracts the audience’s interest and affection. Her acting ability, however, is not the only thing that keeps her in the spotlight; her fashion sense is equally important, and her Instagram is proof of it. Recently, Wamiqa Gabbi shared a glam photoshoot picture on Instagram in a stunning western fit. Check out her total glam!

Wamiqa Gabbi’s Photoshoot Photos-

Taking to Instagram post, Wamiqa Gabbi’s latest Instagram photoshoot features a casual fit. It has a black deep plunge neckline and a sleeveless, backless top to enhance her beauty throughout the ensemble. The stunning light blue ripped jeans to the original stylish look, while her dazzling smile elevates the ensemble, giving it the ideal high-fashion statement.

Wamiqa’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Wamiqa Gabbi styles her hair with side-partition wavy open tresses to complement the glamorous aura of her look. Her makeup features a perfect foundation with a dewy finish and fluttery lashes to highlight her eyes. A pink blush and creamy lip color round off the look, adding to its charm and liveliness. In the photos, Wamiqa flaunts her dazzling beauty with her killer expressions in the photo shoot. In one picture, the diva poses candidly while holding a ball in her hand, and a white furry friend grabs the ball with his mouth and opts for a cute laughing expression candid picture.

As soon as Wamiqa posted photoshoot pictures on Instagram, Ishq Vish Redound lead actor Rohit Saraf commented, “Oiiiiii” with a blushy heart face and a red heart emoji. Even National Crush couldn’t resist and went gaga over Wamiqa’s beauty.

