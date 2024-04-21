Movies | Celebrities

Sexy Look! Shehnaaz Gill In Top Less Jacket or Karishma Tanna In Bralette Blazer Who Is Raising Temperature?

Shehnaaz Gill and Karishma Tanna are the top divas in the town. In the latest look, both of them rocked a blazer style. Let's find out who is raising the temperature with their boldness.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
Sexy Look! Shehnaaz Gill In Top Less Jacket or Karishma Tanna In Bralette Blazer Who Is Raising Temperature? 892076 Credit: Shehnaaz Gill and Karishma Tanna Instagram

The blazer trend continues to dominate fashion in 2024. Designers incorporate fresh twists into this timeless staple to keep it buzzing. Blazers are versatile pieces that effortlessly elevate any outfit, whether an oversized silhouette, bold prints, or unexpected textures. You can pair it with denim for a casual look or layered over a dress for a polished ensemble. Redefining the trend, in the recent appearance of Shehnaaz Gill and Karishma Tanna, they show their bold style. So let’s find who is raising the hotness.

Shehnaaz Gill In Top Less Blazer Look

Creating her own rule book, Shehnaaz Gill shows her bold style in a chic black leather blazer without a top, flaunting her jaw-dropping bustline. She pairs her look with an extended sheer trail embellished with intricate, shiny sequins. The bikini bottom completes her look, making fans’ jaws drop with her bold and daring style. The shiny cheeks, attractive accessories, and clean look highlight her sensuous figure, raising the temperature to another level.

Karishma Tanna’s Bralette Blazer

Keeping it cool and sexy, Karishma opts for a bralette black dress, which she styled with a white chic blazer and secured with a tie-knot detail, giving her a classy and bold look. With the dazzling earrings, messy hairstyle, and red heels, she looked too hot to handle. The long legs were the centre of attraction throughout her photos.

It is difficult to take anyone’s name among Shehnaaz and Karishma because both are equally hot and sexy in the distinct blazer styles, raising hotness.

However, whose look did you like the most? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.

