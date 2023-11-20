Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar & Karan Johar Make Black Outfit Their Staple Airport Swag

In the world of fashion, Indian male actors always make us awestruck with their dashing fashion moments; whether in kurta pyjamas or tailored suits, they know how to grab attention. And today, the top fashionistas Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar flaunt their fashion in staple black outfits at the airport.

Shahid Kapoor’s Airport Swag

The fashion Kabir Singh made a swagger appearance in the comfort casual style. For the airport look, Shahid wore a white t-shirt paired with beige joggers, and he complemented his style with the staple black zipper. With the chunky shoes and glasses, he elevates his appearance.

Akshay Kumar’s Airport Style

On the other hand, Khiladi Kumar Akshay returned to Mumbai in a style that looks captivating. The actor wore a black ripped t-shirt with the slogan ‘ Dream Big Die Young’. And tucked in with black cargo pants and secured with a matching black belt. While with the black shoes, cap and glasses, he complemented his style.

Karan Johar’s Airport Fashion

The OG fashionista Karan Johar shares a code to slay the airport look in comfy casuals. The filmmaker wore a black baggy shirt and black and white printed joggers. With chunky white shoes, black glasses and an expensive handbag, he rounds up his fashion.

Whose staple black look did you like? Let us know in the comments box.