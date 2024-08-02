Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday’s Simple Mehendi Designs To Try This Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is a time for celebrating the special bond between siblings, and no celebration is complete without beautiful Mehendi designs. This year, take inspiration from Bollywood divas Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday, who have showcased some stunning yet simple Mehendi designs perfect for the occasion. Let’s dive into their elegant Mehendi styles so that you can try this Raksha Bandhan.

Shanaya Kapoor And Ananya Panday’s Trendy And Simple Mehendi Design-

Decoding Shanaya Kapoor’s Back Circle Simple Mehendi Design

If you are looking for an offbeat modern mehendi design, you can go with this circular design, just like Shanaya Kapoor. The design features a circle on the back of the palm with different design elements for each palm. Further, the fingers are adorned with lines and small leaf designs. You can quickly make this design on the back of your hands.

Decoding Ananya Panday’s Front Minimal and Simple Mehendi design

If you love minimal art, go for this simple mandala Mehendi design inspired by Ananya Panday. Make a small mandala in the front middle of your palm and leave enough white space around it to give it a minimal look. You can incorporate them in your mandala mehndi design by giving a unique small fingertip instead of a regular filling mehendi, enhancing its beauty.

This Raksha Bandhan embraces the simplicity and elegance of Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday’s Mehendi designs. Whether you opt for Shanaya’s delicate circle mehendi or Ananya’s minimal Mandala mehendi, these styles will surely add a beautiful touch to your celebrations.