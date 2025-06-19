Shanaya Kapoor’s Silver-Gold Saree Elegance

Shanaya Kapoor made a striking style statement in a stunning greyish-toned saree that shimmered with intricate embroidery and delicate studs

The saree’s golden border perfectly complemented the golden single-strap sleeveless blouse, creating a harmonious and radiant ensemble that effortlessly balanced contemporary style with traditional charm.

Her choice of jewelry was understated yet elegant — a simple neckpiece that added just the right touch of sparkle without overpowering the rich details of the saree. Shanaya Kapoor’s hair was kept short and chic, adding a modern edge to the classic saree look and allowing the outfit to take center stage.

For makeup, she opted for a dramatic smoky eye that added depth and intensity to her gaze. The bold eye makeup was paired with maroon lips, providing a rich pop of color. A light shade of blush added a subtle glow, enhancing her natural features and rounding off the look with finesse.

Shanaya Kapoor’s greyish-silver saree ensemble is a perfect example of how traditional attire can be elevated with contemporary touches

The shimmer, the embroidery, and the bold makeup come together to create a look that’s both glamorous and graceful — ideal for festive occasions or evening events where style and elegance are paramount.