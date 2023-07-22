ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Sharvari pushes her staff members around!!

Sharvari is seen working-out hardcore but with a slight twist.

Author: IWMBuzz
22 Jul,2023 14:49:53
Sharvari pushes her staff members around!! 836229

In a recent video, Sharvari is seen working-out hardcore but with a slight twist. The pretty actress who is currently shooting for Vedaa which is an action packed film is seen pushing a cart loaded with iron plates and when that became too easy the trainer got Sharvari’s security and valet to sit on the cart aswell.

Sharvari broke no sweat and was seen pushing the cart with all her might. The cart roughly weighed 400kgs

Link:

Recently, the actress also shared a video where she was carrying a gas cylinder on her shoulders while she was weight training.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Heena invites Hamida to resurrect Haider Designs? 836213
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Heena invites Hamida to resurrect Haider Designs?
Oppenheimer: The Mesmerizing Selfindulgence Of An Ostensible Genius 836227
Oppenheimer: The Mesmerizing Selfindulgence Of An Ostensible Genius
Exclusive: Khushboo Atre bags SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal 836220
Exclusive: Khushboo Atre bags SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
Netizens reacts Tiger Shroff's Newly Released Song! Says, "Good actor + Down to earth + humble = all-rounder tiger Shroff" 836221
Netizens goes Gaga Over Tiger Shroff’s Newly Released Song! Says, “Good actor + Down to earth + humble = all-rounder tiger Shroff”
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi tries to read the letter 836209
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi tries to read the letters
Dhruv and Senapati Samrat from Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara: On-Screen Rivals, Off-Screen Besties - A Surprising Bond. 836178
Dhruv and Senapati Samrat from Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara: On-Screen Rivals, Off-Screen Besties – A Surprising Bond.
Read Latest News