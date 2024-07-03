Sharvari Wagh Celebrates Success Of ‘Munjya’ Hits 100 Crores, Shoutout By Spy Universe Co-Star Alia Bhatt

Sharvari Wagh is basking in the glory of her latest horror thriller, Munjya. In the popular film, the actress impressed fans with her outstanding performance and stunning dance number Taras. The actress recently posted an Instagram video praising her movie’s success and creating buzz. Let’s have a peek below.

Sharvari Wagh’s Instagram Video Appearance-

Taking to an Instagram post, Sharvari Wagh shared a video of herself as she appeared in an earthy brown color strappy U-neckline, bust-fitted waist-length top, paired with a pleated mini skirt. Sharvari Wagh styles her look with a side-partition wavy open tresses and minimal makeup with matte lips and accessories her look with form hoops earrings and matching stilettos.

View Instagram Post 1: Sharvari Wagh Celebrates Success Of 'Munjya' Hits 100 Crores, Shoutout By Spy Universe Co-Star Alia Bhatt

The video begins with Sharvari Wagh entering the room, holding a large flower bouquet with a highlighted ‘100’ sign and a chocolate cake. The actress then performs her signature step from the Taras song and cuts the cake. Sharvari Wagh expressed her excitement in her post, saying, “Firsts are always special Eeeepppp! Thank you for making our film #Munjya reach this milestone! And thank you to my most adorable fans & team for putting the cutest surprise up for me today!! I’m so so so touched Feeling extremely grateful #100crMunjyalove.”

As soon as Sharvari Wagh shared a video, Spy Universe co-star Alia Bhatt turned to her post and liked her Instagram post.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.