Sharvari Wagh Exudes Hollywood Vibe In Purple Checkered Mini Dress, Fan Compares With Ariana Grande

Sharvari Wagh is basking in glory with the success of her recently released horror film, Munjya. The actress has been actively promoting her film in the town while her new fashionable appearance is a breathtaking buzz. And now her look from last night’s screening is screaming attention. Let’s take a look below.

Sharvari Wagh’s Checkered Mini Dress Look

The gorgeous Sharvari dropped photoshoot pictures in the same outfit she wore for the screening of her film. The people and white checkered mini dress with black threadwork floral details around her shoulder and curves grab attention. The low hemline defines her picturesque figure. In the pretty dress, the actress exudes Hollywood girl vibes. In contrast, the high ponytail was adorned with a black ribbon. The winged eyeliner, shiny cheeks, and matte lips complement her appearance. With her charisma in the striking moments, Sharvari left us in awe of her beauty.

Sharing the photos, the diva wrote, “I’m this (smiling) emoji today!

Thank you for showering our #Munjya with sooooo much love!

Feeling grateful today! #Munjya is now lurking in theatres near you!

@maddockfilms.”

As the diva exudes Hollywood vibes, a user in the comments compared her to the popular Hollywood singer, “Ariana Grande.” While the other wrote, “Wow you’re so gorgeous and so beautiful and so hot and sexy baby I love you so much baby @sharvari.” The third said, “All of sudden she is dominating the insta and box office.”