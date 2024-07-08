Sharvari Wagh Goes To Theatre After Ages And Expresses Her Feelings Says, “After Long Time….”

Sharvari Wagh is basking in the glory of her latest horror thriller, Munjya. The actress impresses her fans with her outstanding performance and stunning dance on Taras in the popular film Munjya. The actress recently posted an Instagram video praising her movie’s success and creating buzz. Not only her acting but her social media presence always grabs the attention of her fans. Recently, Sharvari Wagh shared a glimpse of a recent theatre play on Instagram. Let’s have a peek below.

Sharvari Wagh’s Instagram Story-

Taking to the Instagram story, Sharvari Wagh shared a picture of a recent Marathi theatre act, which features a set of a home with three actors playing it and also a picture of close blue curtains showcasing the name of the theatre in gold which features a Master Dattaram Rangmach. The third picture features two tickets for a Marathi act.

Sharvari Wagh expresses her feelings by sharing the picture and writing, “After a really long time, I went to watch a Marathi Natak (play)… Gela Madhav Kunikade, Remembered why I love being an actor and how stories can make you feel for a few hours! My cheeks hurt from laughing for 3 hours! What an incredible act” with a laughing emoji, a red heart and also tagged Yashwant Natya Mandir.

Sharvari Wagh’s Work Front-

Sharvari will next appear as the film’s lead in the action movie Vedaa, starring John Abraham, and will also join the YRF spying Universe in Alpha, a spy thriller by Alia Bhatt.

