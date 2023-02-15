Shehnaaz is one of Salman Khan’s reality show’s funniest contestants. The actress has garnered much media attention during her time on the reality show. Everyone enjoys Shehnaaz’s adorable pranks and her effervescent personality. Since the actress appeared on Bigg Boss 13, everyone knows how poorly she speaks English. The actress was even made fun of for speaking lousy English, but Sana has never given a damn about anyone. She is frequently observed having fun and making everyone laugh with her adorable antics. After participating in the reality show, the actress has a social media fan base.

She was one of the top competitors in the reality competition Bigg Boss season 13, and she gave the fans the most enjoyment.

The actress has started to use social media, and at that time, she was practising self-quarantine. She attempts to speak in English in one of her videos, which becomes famous.

The actress’s lack of English fluency has always been apparent, and she has even frequently admitted that she is not very familiar with the English vernacular. For example, in the popular video she posted, she attempts to talk in English but stops short of finishing because she starts laughing.

Singer Guru Randhawa and actor Shehnaaz Gill danced in a video at a Diwali party. Shehnaaz may laugh in a video Guru Randhawa posted on Instagram showing them dancing. They giggle in the video while doing identical dance routines.

Then, when Shehnaaz clutched his hands, Guru offered her a hug. They danced along to his hook dance moves. To the song Makhna by Drive, they danced. Shehnaaz attended the event in a beige lehenga and jewellery. Guru selected a navy blue silk ethnic dress.

Source : ht, mirchi plus, zoom entertainment