Shower, Sunlight, And Sunkissed Pictures- Kriti Sanon's Best Feel

Kriti Sanon is a famous and talented diva in Bollywood. In her latest dump, the actress is enjoying showers, sunlight, and sunkissed pictures. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Jul,2023 07:05:58
Kriti Sanon is a heartthrob in B-town. From impressing her fans with her performance in Heropanti to walking for big brands and her item numbers, there is nothing the audience is not liking about the diva. Here, look at her amazing feeling with shower, sunlight, and sunkissed pictures.

Kriti Sanon’s Best Feel Vibe

The diva shared her today’s vibe in the latest Instagram dump. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a white bathrobe after she comes out from showering. She loved the cozy morning feel and couldn’t resist taking pictures. She posed near her window as the sunlight fell on her face, and she clicked some beautiful sunkissed pictures.

Kriti Sanon allowed her inner child to be free and happy while taking pictures. She laughed, posed, and smiled in her snaps and couldn’t stop adoring herself this morning. In her caption, the actress mentioned that the morning feels after showering, sunlight, and sunkissed pictures are the best morning feeling.

In the caption, she wrote, “Sunkissed – Hydrated – Happy
Fresh out of the shower, sitting in the sunlight- besttttt feeling.”

Kriti Sanon Films

The diva has worked in films like Heropanti, Luka Chuppi, Mimi, Dilwale, Housefull 4, Bachchhan Panday, Shehzada, Bhediya, and many others.

Did you like Kriti Sanon’s morning feels? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

