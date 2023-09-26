Movies | Celebrities

Shruti Haasan And Hansika Motwani Up Glam In Black Gown With Statement Earrings, Take Cues

Shruti Haasan and Hansika Motwani are heartthrob beauties in South industry. The duo recently up their glam in a black gown with statement earrings. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 Sep,2023 22:05:46
When it comes to slaying her glam in black, Shruti Haasan is the first name that comes to mind. However, South beauty Hansika Motwani joins the diva to up their glam in a black gown with statement earrings this time. Check out their photos to take cues.

Shruti Haasan In Black Gown

The gothic style icon, Shruti Haasan, once again brings the elegance of black in a unique draped gown. She looks rocking in the black ensemble from the Roology clothing brand. The cut-out details around the neckline and bodice define her figure. With the full-sleeved pattern followed by a rucked satin gown creates a dramatic look. The high ponytail, smokey makeup, and nude lips complete her look. The long oxidized earrings add an extra dose of statement. She looks attractive in the overall look.

Hansika Motwani In Black Gown

On the other hand, Hansika slays her stunning figure in a body-hugging gown with full sleeves and a square neck pattern to emphasize her look. She looked gorgeous in the simple dress. The gold chain and gold hoop earrings. Her open hairstyle, rosy makeup, and lips give her a sense of sensuality. The gold bangles add sparkle. The see-through sandals uplift her overall appearance.

Both Shruti and Hansika are slain in their black glam in wearing gowns. However, whose look did you like the most? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.

