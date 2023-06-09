ADVERTISEMENT
South Actor Varun Tej To Get Engaged With Lavanya Tripathi

The famous South actor Varun Tej is all set to engage today, 9th June. The engagement rumors have been circulating over the web for so long. But finally, it has been confirmed

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Jun,2023 17:14:32
South star Varun Tej is all set to get engaged with long-time girlfriend, Lavanya Tripathi. The duo have been dating for quite a long time, and the engagement was announced on Thursday. The rumors of their engagement kept floating on the internet for some time, but both of them didn’t react to the rumors.

The couple are all set to get married later this year. They have worked in two Telugu films, Mister and Antariksham 9000 KMPH. In addition, reacting to the rumors, Chiranjeevi’s niece Niharika Konidela shared a tweet on her Twitter handle, “Mega prince @IAmVarunTej and @Itslavanya getting engaged on 9 June 2023. Wishing a lifetime of happiness together (sic).”

While as per the rumours, the engagement ceremony will take place at Varun Tej’s home along with his parents and Lavanya’s parents. It is going to be a closed ceremony with just family and friends.

On the work front, Varun Tej completed the shooting of his upcoming film Gandeevadhari Arjuna. It is a spy thriller directed by Parveen Sattaru and will be released on 25 August. It is exciting to witness yet another grand wedding in the South industry. Fans are anticipating their wedding and the beautiful pictures. It is going to be a fairytale wedding.

Read Latest News