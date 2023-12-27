Viral Photos: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Varun Tej And Other Cousins Reunion For Christmas

The Pushpa star Allu Arjun this morning gives his fans a sneak peek into his fun-filled Christmas celebration with his ‘bestest cousins’. Last night was a star-studded party, including Allu Arjun’s cousins and close ones. And this million-dollar pic went viral on the internet in no time.

The shared photo features Allu Arjun with his wife Sneha Reddy, Ram Charan with his wife Upasana, Varun Tej with his wife Lavanya Tripathi, Sai Dharam Tej, Panja Vaishnav Tej, Niharika Konidela, Sushmita Konidela, Allu Sirish, Allu Bobby, and Sreeja Konidela among others. This photo was a treat to the eyes as all the cousins reunited on Christmas night. Sharing this photo, Allu Arjun, in the caption, wrote, “Funn Night with Cousins.” and also added “Secret Santa” in the hashtag.

On the other hand, Ram Charan also shared the same photo on his Instagram and captioned it, “Merry Christmas.” And also added “Familia” in the hashtag.

While Upasana dropped pictures of herself with Ram Charan and her little daughter, in the series of photos, she also posed with Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy and her best friend Namrata Shirodkar, among others.

