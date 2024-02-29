Varun Tej The Countdown Has Begun!

Varun Tej saw the complete version of his film Operation Valentine last evening .And he liked what he saw.

Speaking on the pre-release jitters Varun says, “Every Friday is a test for an actor. There are always a lot mixed feelings.But this time we truly believed in the content and the emotional drive in script which was translated very well on screen.I really have to confess I am very confident about what we made.Because we took a straight and very honest approach…..fingers crossed.As my character Arjun Dev says ‘Ab joh hoga dekha jayega!’. No one can predict whay works. But we’ve done our work with the optimum sincerity.”

After Fighter on January 25, it was Article 370 last week that revisited the Pakistan-orchestrated attack on Pulwama in 2019 .

The Pulwama attack occurred on 14 February 2019, when a convoy of vehicles carrying Indian security personnel on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethapora in the Pulwama district of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack killed forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers .

Siddharth Anand’s Fighter attempted to pay a homage to the Pulwama martyrs, unsuccessfully. Article 370 does it with far more dignity.

We now have Operation Valentine going down the same route on March 1.

Varun Tej who plays a fighter pilot in Operation Valentine says they are not in this for self congratulation. “We sincerely wanted to pay our respects to the Pulwama martyrs. We hope we’ve done so without compromising on the truth and the entertainment quotient.”

“We are looking at one interpretation of what happened at Pulwama on 14 February, 2019. We hope it gets the audiences’ attention,” says Varun.