Sreeleela And Meenaakshi Chaudhary's Dreamy Affair With Traditional Outfit, Take A Look

The gorgeous South divas Sreeleela and Meenaakshi Chaudhary indulge themselves in a dreamy affair with the traditional outfit. Let's check out how the divas are styling themselves.

Author: IWMBuzz
13 Oct,2023 06:00:59
South beauties never fail to show their love for traditional outfits wherever they go. Actresses opt for traditional glam in sarees, salwar suits, sharara, and more, whether it is a party, event, or an award function of a festive occasione. Today, South beauty Sreeleela and Meenaakshi Chaudhary show their love affair with traditional outfits.

Sreeleela In Salwar Suit

The stunning Sreeleela opts for a beautiful green salwar suit from the fashion label Rang by Shilpa. She dons a beautiful green satin anarkali kurta paired with a matching churidar. With the floral printed beautiful dupatta, she looks like a dream. Sreeleela styles her ethnicity with matching bangles and jhumkas. The beautiful bold eyes, nude lipstick, and open hairstyle complete her gorgeous appearance. Her alluring appearance has left the viewers in awe.

Sreeleela And Meenaakshi Chaudhary's Dreamy Affair With Traditional Outfit, Take A Look 860777

Sreeleela And Meenaakshi Chaudhary's Dreamy Affair With Traditional Outfit, Take A Look 860778

Meenaakshi Chaudhary In Saree

On the other hand, Meenaakshi opts for a dreamy embellished saree. This peach pastel saree embellished with sparkling embroidery and sequins looks stunning. She pairs this beautiful saree with the strappy designer blouse. Meenakshi makes her appearance alluring with her open hairstyle, beautiful kajal eyes, glossy pink lips, and bindi. She looks like a dream in this glam. Her saree look is making fans go crazy over her glam.

Sreeleela And Meenaakshi Chaudhary's Dreamy Affair With Traditional Outfit, Take A Look 860772

Sreeleela And Meenaakshi Chaudhary's Dreamy Affair With Traditional Outfit, Take A Look 860773

Did you like Sreelela and Meenaakshi Chaudhary’s dreamy affair with the traditional avatar? Share your thoughts in the comments box below.

