Sreeleela Goes Candid Posing In Monochromatic Set, Check Out 

Sreeleela is one of the most popular actresses in the south cinema. With her stints in the acting world, she has garnered massive love from the audience and the critics. However, her social media presence often keeps her in buzz. And this time, the actress shares a new set of monochromatic photos from her candid photoshoot.

In Sreeleela’s latest Instagram dump, the South beauty shares new photos from her monochromatic photoshoot. In the series of photos, the actress poses candidly in front of the camera in a black and white set. In the images, the actress can be seen wearing a white one-shoulder dress with trail detailing paired with black pants, exuding the timeless charm of a black-and-white ensemble. However, the fringe details around the stomach and the burst look stylish.

Sreeleela’s attention to detail brings out the best of her look with her hair styled in short hairs. She keeps it simple with the silver bracelet in her one hand. However, the smudged eye makeup and smooth lips complement her appearance. In the series of photos, Sreeleela unveils her quirkiness in the candid shots posed on the sofa. From the fierce look to the burst laughing moments, the actress makes us fall for her beauty in black and white.

Did you like Sreeleela’s black-and-white glam in the latest pictures? Drop your views in the comments box.