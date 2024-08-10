Sreeleela-Priyamani-Krithi Shetty : 3 South Divas in 3 Different Avatars

The South Indian film industry is home to some of the country’s most talented and stylish actresses, and Sreeleela, Priyamani, and Krithi Shetty are no exception. These three divas have been making waves with their impressive performances and stunning looks; their latest avatars are no exception. From chic and sophisticated to glamorous and bold, these actresses have brought their unique style and flair to their latest photoshoots, leaving fans and fashion enthusiasts alike in awe.

Sreeleela’s Chic New York Vibe

Sreeleela posted a stunning photo on Instagram, taken straight from New York. The actress looks fabulous in an all-black ensemble consisting of a full-sleeve cropped shirt paired with a short skirt and knee-high boots. Her black sunglasses and blonde hair add a chic touch to the overall look. The caption reads, “Not a poser, but I’d like to impose this picture on you.”

Priyamani’s Filmfare Finesse

Priyamani shared her dazzling Filmfare look on Instagram, leaving fans in awe. The actress wore a Peony Pink gown featuring intricate floral thread work on the upper part and a shiny, peony pink tone on the rest. She paired the gown with multicolored, stoned western-type earrings, keeping her hair open with a nude makeup tone.

Krithi Shetty’s Smoldering Glamour

Krithi Shetty’s latest photoshoot is a testament to her captivating presence and femininity. She wore a sparkling black dress, parted into two pieces, with a black blouse featuring a silver mirror and threadwork. The bottom part of the dress is a skirt with the same silver mirror and threadwork. She completed the look with a silver bangle, small black earrings, and smoldering eyes that mesmerized fans.