Style Wars: Ananya Panday Or Nora Fatehi: Who Nailed The Brown Outfit?

Bollywood actresses Ananya Panday and Nora Fatehi are known for their impeccable fashion sense. Each has a particular style that sets them apart from the rest. They are known for their sleek and straightforward fashion sense. Their appearance is fresh and lively, typically using brilliant colors and patterns. They are known as Bollywood fashion icons due to their daring and adventurous wardrobe choices. They wear high fashion by recognized designers and have a refined and elegant sense of taste. Recently, the Bollywood divas came in brown ensembles; have a peek.

Ananya Panday And Nora Fatehi’s Brown Outfits Appearance-

Ananya Panday In Brown Sequin Dress

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress looked spectacular in a brown sequin dress and uploaded a gorgeous picture series on Instagram. The actress donned a deep brown U-neckline, sleeveless, organza inserts to shape the silhouette, which is fitted at the midriff to the waist, and straight floor-length sequin embellished all over the dress. The outfit is from Alberta Ferretti. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted sleek hairstyle set at the back. The actress applied heavy base makeup with brown, a hint of gold shimmery eyeshadow, and nude brown creamy lips. She accessories her outfit with gold and brown earrings, gold and silver rings, and a bracelet paired with black high heels. The diva strikes a mesmerizing appearance as she gives us a killer look.

Nora Fatehi’s Brown Printed Gown

The Crakk actress posted glamorous pictures of herself in an Instagram-printed brown gown. She opted for a brown little-high neck, full gloves sleeves, leopard printed, bodycon ruched details that hugged her curvy figure perfectly, and a crystal embroidered floor-length gown. The outfit is from Itrh, and it costs Rs. 160,000. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted, high, messy bun hairstyle with wavy bangs. The actress opted for gold shimmery eyeshadow and peach matte lips. The diva accessories her outfit with gold ear studs and paired with black heels. In the pictures, she flaunts her toned physique with a charming attitude.

The divas look stunning in brown ensembles, and we can’t decide who looks the best.

What do you think about their appearance? Share your views in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.