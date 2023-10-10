Movies | Celebrities

Swirl In Sharara Suits! Hansika Motwani, Srinidhi Shetty & Tamanna Bhatia’s ethnic affair

Hansika Motwani, Srinidhi Shetty & Tamanna Bhatia’s ethnic affair that would twirl your fashion scribbles into a complete art. Sharara suit, as the name goes by! Check out below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Oct,2023 09:05:07
Looks like Sharara suits have become the perennial favourite of the Tollywood divas. It’s because of the aura, the grace these suits carry along! And today we bring to you three gorgeous beauties and their astounding looks in sharara suits. Hansika Motwani, Srinidhi Shetty & Tamanna Bhatia’s ethnic affair that would twirl your fashion scribbles into a complete art.

Swirling in Style: Hansika Motwani’s Chikankari Chic

Hansika’s outfit was a masterpiece—a chikankari kurta gracefully paired with palazzo pants. Yet, it was her demeanor that truly stole the show. She added an ethereal touch with a matching dupatta that flowed like poetry, and her luscious wavy hair added a hint of mystique. With her sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes, and subtle nude lips, she effortlessly balanced simplicity and glamour. Completing the look with traditional jhumkas, Hansika was a vision of sophistication.

Swirl In Sharara Suits! Hansika Motwani, Srinidhi Shetty & Tamanna Bhatia’s ethnic affair 860021

Radiant in Red: Srinidhi Shetty’s Golden Zari Marvel

Down South, Srinidhi Shetty is known not only for her striking beauty but also for her acting prowess. Recently, she graced the ethnic fashion stage in a captivating red sharara suit adorned with intricate golden zari work. Her outfit exuded a regal charm that showcased her penchant for blending the traditional with the contemporary.

Srinidhi paired the kurta with vibrant red palazzo pants and an elegant dupatta, letting her sleek straight hair add an element of refined grace. Her makeup was minimalistic, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. In this age of bold and dramatic choices, Srinidhi’s understated elegance proved that sometimes, less truly is more, and that confidence can be the most radiant accessory.

Swirl In Sharara Suits! Hansika Motwani, Srinidhi Shetty & Tamanna Bhatia’s ethnic affair 860022

Purple Perfection: Tamanna Bhatia’s Ethereal Elegance

Tamanna Bhatia, a name synonymous with grace and charm, recently turned heads in a stunning purple sharara suit. Her ensemble, a delightful blend of royal purple and ivory white with subtle stripes of purple and red, was paired with a matching dupatta. Tamanna effortlessly exuded an air of refined elegance.

Tamanna’s wavy hair added a hint of whimsy to her look, perfectly complementing her minimal dewy makeup. In a world where bold choices often dominate the scene, Tamanna’s understated beauty was a breath of fresh air. Her ensemble served as a reminder that sometimes, all you need to make a statement is the right blend of color, style, and grace.

Swirl In Sharara Suits! Hansika Motwani, Srinidhi Shetty & Tamanna Bhatia’s ethnic affair 860020

Swirl In Sharara Suits! Hansika Motwani, Srinidhi Shetty & Tamanna Bhatia’s ethnic affair 860019

In a world where fashion is constantly evolving, these leading ladies of the South Indian film industry showcased the timeless beauty of sharara suits. Each added their unique touch to this classic ethnic attire, reminding us that ethnic fashion is not just a trend—it’s a celebration of culture, style, and individuality.

