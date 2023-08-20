Tapsee Pannu Epitomises Glam In Bralette And Flare Pant

Tapsee Pannu is here to slay, and how! Known for her impeccable fashion, the diva elevates her contemporary fashion in the latest chic avatar with a touch of glamour. From basic co-ords to denim style, her fashion book has every Gen-Z inspired outfit. With her new look, she has become the epitome of glam in bralette and flare pants.

Tapsee Pannu Epitomises Glam In New Avatar

Styled by the amazing Lovedeep Gulyani, Tapsee embraced her contemporary fashion as a pro in the black bralette top and shoulder-high gloves teamed with comfy and classy beige flare pants. Throughout her photo shoot, she flaunts her dewy glam in striking poses.

But wait, there is more! She rounds her electric look with makeup with winged eyeliner, dewy cheeks, and nude lips by Evania Pannu. While her hair, styled by Seema in a messy and fierce way, adds to her sensuality.

Well, it has not been possible without Sahil Bahal, the photographer who captured the diva in her glamorous look, flaunting her midriff, epitomizing glam with her style. The diva enjoys huge fandom on her social media handle, with 20.5 million followers. Her feed is a buffet of her style file, and her fans look up to her to take inspiration.

Did you like Tapsee Pannu’s epitomizing glam in a black bralette and flare pants in her latest dump? Please share your thoughts in the comments.