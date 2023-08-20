ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Tapsee Pannu Epitomises Glam In Bralette And Flare Pant

Tapsee Pannu has always grabbed our attention with her amazing style. In the latest Instagram pictures, she epitomizing glam in bralette and flare pant

Author: Aarti Tiwari
20 Aug,2023 12:30:34
Tapsee Pannu Epitomises Glam In Bralette And Flare Pant 844293

Tapsee Pannu is here to slay, and how! Known for her impeccable fashion, the diva elevates her contemporary fashion in the latest chic avatar with a touch of glamour. From basic co-ords to denim style, her fashion book has every Gen-Z inspired outfit. With her new look, she has become the epitome of glam in bralette and flare pants.

Tapsee Pannu Epitomises Glam In New Avatar

Styled by the amazing Lovedeep Gulyani, Tapsee embraced her contemporary fashion as a pro in the black bralette top and shoulder-high gloves teamed with comfy and classy beige flare pants. Throughout her photo shoot, she flaunts her dewy glam in striking poses.

But wait, there is more! She rounds her electric look with makeup with winged eyeliner, dewy cheeks, and nude lips by Evania Pannu. While her hair, styled by Seema in a messy and fierce way, adds to her sensuality.

Tapsee Pannu Epitomises Glam In Bralette And Flare Pant 844291

Tapsee Pannu Epitomises Glam In Bralette And Flare Pant 844292

Well, it has not been possible without Sahil Bahal, the photographer who captured the diva in her glamorous look, flaunting her midriff, epitomizing glam with her style. The diva enjoys huge fandom on her social media handle, with 20.5 million followers. Her feed is a buffet of her style file, and her fans look up to her to take inspiration.

Did you like Tapsee Pannu’s epitomizing glam in a black bralette and flare pants in her latest dump? Please share your thoughts in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Srinidhi Shetty VS Tapsee Pannu: Who Is Glamorous In White Saree? 781818
Srinidhi Shetty VS Tapsee Pannu: Who Is Glamorous In White Saree?
Vicky Kaushal, Jitendra Kumar To Kartik Aaryan And Tapsee Pannu: Actors Who Are Educationally Engineers
From Tapsee Pannu to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: South actresses in pink sarees
Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Sonu Sood, Tapsee Pannu, Bhuvan Bam, Raveena Tandon, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi among many celebrities attend GNT-IWMBuzz Digital Awards
Akshay Kumar, Tapsee Pannu To Saif Ali Khan: Know Why These Famous Celebrities Often Stay Away From Filmy Parties
I don’t think I needed to turn producer to create opportunities for myself as an actor: Tapsee Pannu
Latest Stories
Coffee n Chic! Avneet Kaur brews Parisian magic in style 844298
Coffee n Chic! Avneet Kaur brews Parisian magic in style
Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Continues To Soar, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Crosses 100 Crore 844329
Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 Continues To Soar, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 Crosses 100 Crore
Sumbul Touqeer's Beautiful Smile In White Top Is Making Hearts Flutter 844289
Sumbul Touqeer’s Beautiful Smile In White Top Is Making Hearts Flutter
Vidya Balan’s glam high-thigh slit bodycon gets a metallic smear, see pics 844229
Vidya Balan’s glam high-thigh slit bodycon gets a metallic smear, see pics
Hrithik Roshan Flaunts His Chiselled Abs In Latest Photos, Girlfriend Saba Azad Reacts 844236
Hrithik Roshan Flaunts His Chiselled Abs In Latest Photos, Girlfriend Saba Azad Reacts
Arjun Kapoor's solo getaway fuels breakup speculation with Malaika Arora 844208
Arjun Kapoor’s solo getaway fuels breakup speculation with Malaika Arora
Read Latest News