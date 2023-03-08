Srinidhi Shetty is a Miss Supranational 2016 pageant winner who has entertained the audience with her performance in the blockbuster film KGF Chapters 1 and 2. At the same time, Taapsee Pannu is a famous star in Hindi and South Cinema. Over the years, the duo has slayed with their fashion and style. They have a sophisticated and elegant fashion sense and often amuse fans with their stunning appearances. Both donned a white saree; let’s check their pictures and decide who is better.

KGF star Srinidhi opted for a gold embroidered, chikankari white saree with a lace strap blouse. She chose a pair of diamond jhumka to accessory her look. Her minimalistic make, dewy eye makeup, glossy lips, and rosy face rounded her glam. The low bun hairstyle made her appearance charismatic. She exuded glamorous queen vibes in the perfect white saree with gold embroidery.

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu opted for a white chiffon saree with threadwork embroidery. She paired her look with a heavily embroidered blouse and donned her look with a long thread work jacket. Similarly to Srinidhi, her face was accessorized with a pair of gold stud earrings. The sleek high bun, winged eye makeup, and bold lips levelled the glamour quotient. However, she let her outfit outshine with a minimalistic look.

Comparing them both, it’s challenging to take one name. Srinidhi styled her look with heavy earrings and dewy makeup that made her look hotness soaring, while Taapsee’s glowing look in the white threadwork saree with stud earrings and bold make looked sparkling. So the final decision is up to you.

