Midweek Mood: Srinidhi Shetty Shares Throwback Pictures, Recalls Thrilling Vacation Memories

The South beauty Srinidhi Shetty is known for her performance in the blockbuster film KGF. Besides being a talented actress and model, she is a social media influencer who keeps her fans entertained through her regular posts, sharing details about her new look or new work. In the new photos, the actress shows a glimpse of her midweek vibes, recalling the vacation memories.

Srinidhi Shetty Shares Throwback Photos From Vacation

Taking to her Instagram handle, Srinidhi shared a series of photos of enjoying the midweek vibes. With these throwback photos, the diva recalls vacation memories. In the first click, the actress poses in the sunshine light, showcasing her stunning figure in casual attire. The best click is from a foreign tourist place, showcasing a glimpse of a beautiful bridge on the water where the diva enjoyed her time.

In the next three photos, Srinidhi enjoys fun-filled moments during her travels and embraces nature’s pure vibe. The other photos are insights from her exploration of scenic landscapes, lush greenery, beautiful skies, fine sculpture, and architecture. Throughout her vacation photos, the actress keeps her fashion simple in casuals, and these photos leave her nostalgic.

Undeniably, Srinidhi is a wanderlust who is currently missing her vacation. Sharing these throwback photos, the actress wrote, “10 slides of randomness for the midweek.” Also, these photos made us fall in love with her beauty and simplicity.