Front Flicks To High Pony: Hairstyling tips by Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna & Srinidhi Shetty

Get ready to unlock the ultimate hairstyling secrets, straight from the tresses of some of Tinseltown’s most glamorous stars! Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna, and Srinidhi Shetty are here to dish out the hottest hair trends, from sassy front flicks to the allure of a high ponytail. Whether you’re looking for a casual day look or a head-turning red carpet ‘do, these leading ladies have got you covered. So, grab your hairbrush, and let’s embark on a journey to achieve hair perfection with a generous dose of celebrity flair!

Anupama Parameswaran’s Curly Ponytail Charm

Anupama Parameswaran, the epitome of casual chic, effortlessly slays the fashion game in a stylish sleeveless black top paired with body-skimming black jeans. Her no-makeup look brings out her natural beauty, but what truly steals the show is her gorgeous curly ponytail. With a magnetic smile, she clicks a selfie that leaves us all captivated. Anupama’s curly tresses are nothing short of magical, and her ponytail game is strong. She proves that even the simplest hairstyles can turn heads with a dash of starry charm.

image source

Rashmika Mandanna’s Preppy Front Flicks

Rashmika Mandanna redefines preppy chic in her bright yellow loungewear. But what sets her look apart are the sleek, straight hair with sharp front flicks. The dewy soft eyes and pink lips add a touch of elegance to her comfy ensemble. Rashmika is the embodiment of style and comfort, proving that front flicks can turn loungewear into a fashion statement that’s nothing short of goals.

image source

Srinidhi Shetty’s Office-Ready Ponytail

Srinidhi Shetty is the picture of office-ready sophistication in her striped black and white jumpsuit. Her pulled-back ponytail and minimal makeup exude a sense of professionalism. The winged eyeliner and pink lips complete her powerful and polished look, giving us nothing but major goals. Srinidhi proves that a well-executed ponytail can be the key to conquering the corporate world with style and grace.

image source

These leading ladies of the silver screen show us that the right hairstyle can make all the difference, whether it’s about embracing natural curls, rocking front flicks, or pulling off a poised ponytail. So, take inspiration from these divas and get ready to make a bold statement with your hair, no matter where you go.