Srinidhi Shetty turns regal in red embellished lehenga choli

Srinidhi Shetty takes center stage in a show-stopping square neck red crop top paired with a pleated red skirt adorned with golden embellishments. It’s not just a lehenga; it’s a visual feast of regal red radiance that commands attention.

Sleek Tresses: The Crown of Elegance

The actress’s long, sleek hairdo is the crowning glory of her ethnic ensemble. Each strand is like a stroke of style and grandeur, adding an extra layer of grace to the overall look.

Statement Necklace: Pearled Perfection

Srinidhi made a statement with a sheer golden pearled heavy necklace. It’s not merely jewellery; it’s the pièce de résistance, elevating the entire outfit and catching eyes with its exquisite charm.

Makeup Mastery: Less is More

Srinidhi embraces the mantra of “less is more.” Her minimal soft makeup look doesn’t overshadow; it enhances, allowing her natural beauty to shine through and complementing the richness of her ethnic attire.

Recreate the style

Want to capture Srinidhi Shetty’s stunning style? Here’s your guide to recreating her look with your own twist. Start with a bold red crop top paired with a pleated red skirt – make it your own by playing with patterns or adding a personal touch. Opt for a sleek hairstyle to match the elegance; whether it’s a bun, loose curls, or braids, find what suits you best. For accessories, a statement necklace with a touch of gold and pearls can elevate the ensemble, or choose pieces that hold sentimental value.

It can be your minimalistic bridal wear bestie!

Now, for brides eyeing minimalism on their big day, take inspiration from Srinidhi’s chic style. Consider a red lehenga with subtle golden embellishments, maintaining the grace while embracing simplicity. A sleek hairdo and minimal makeup will emphasize natural beauty. Instead of an elaborate necklace, go for a single, elegant piece. The key is to keep it personal and comfortable – it’s your day, and your style should reflect your essence, just like Srinidhi’s look reflects hers. Whether it’s a celebration or a wedding, you can own the spotlight with your unique flair.