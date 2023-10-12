Movies | Celebrities

Kurtis For Women: Your brunch date style guide by Anupama Parameswaran, Srinidhi Shetty & Meenakshi Chaudhary

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
12 Oct,2023 14:00:32
When it stands at creating the perfect brunch date style, few fashion choices rival the elegance and comfort of kurtis for women. Anupama Parameswaran, Srinidhi Shetty, and Meenakshi Chaudhary, each a fashion icon in her own right, have embraced the timeless allure of kurti fashion. These versatile ensembles effortlessly blend traditional charm with contemporary trends, making them the ideal choice for that picturesque brunch rendezvous. From the intricate embroidery to the vibrant colours and silhouettes, their kurti selections reflect the modern woman’s desire to embrace culture and style simultaneously, adding a dash of charisma to any mid-morning gathering.

Embracing Elegance: Anupama’s Silk Kurti Dress

Anupama Parameswaran stuns in a silk shirt-collared kurti dress, proving that fusion fashion can be both chic and adorable. Her choice of minimal makeup and gold earrings accentuates the charm of her outfit, leaving anyone who gazes upon her truly awestruck. Anupama’s silk kurti dress effortlessly blends classic style with modern flair. The soft, luxurious fabric drapes gracefully, and the collar adds a touch of sophistication. This is a choice for those who want to strike the perfect balance between glamour and cuteness.

Festive Day Elegance: Srinidhi’s White Embroidered Kurti

Srinidhi Shetty opts for a stunning white kurti adorned with exquisite embroidery, perfectly paired with matching trousers. Her sleek straight hair and dewy soft eyes make her appear effortlessly elegant, creating a look that’s ideal for a festive brunch date. Her captivating smile is the ultimate accessory, exuding joy and charm.

Golden Glamour: Meenakshi’s Magical Black Kurti

Meenakshi Chaudhary casts a spell in her magical black kurti with golden embroidery work. The stylish V-neck adds a dash of boldness to the outfit, and her choice of sleek straight hair, sleek eyebrows, and pink nude lips enhances the overall appeal. Gold jewelry adds a touch of opulence to the look, making it a divine choice for a special brunch occasion.

Whether you prefer the adorable charm of Anupama’s silk kurti dress, the elegant festivity of Srinidhi’s white embroidered kurti, or the enchanting allure of Meenakshi’s magical black kurti, these celebrities offer a diverse range of style inspiration. Their choices reflect the a classic fusion of traditional and contemporary fashion, ensuring that you’ll turn your brunch date into a runway-worthy event. So, take cues from these style icons, and make your fashion statement at the next brunch rendezvous!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

