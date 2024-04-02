Movies | Celebrities

Srinidhi Shetty has a comfy and cool fashion sense. Takes cues from her to rock this summer season in floral dresses. Check out the collection below.

The stunning, talented, and versatile South Indian actress Srinidhi Shetty is known for her charismatic presence on-screen. Besides being a good actress, she is also known for her fashion. Her fashion is all about comfort, style, and simplicity. From colorful co-ord sets to sizzling bodycon dresses, she has everything in her wardrobe. So, if you are looking for ideas to revive your summer collection, then take inspiration from Srinidhi Shetty to style the floral dresses to cope with heat waves.

1) An Off-shoulder Dress

Flaunt your mesmerizing side this summer in the pretty baby pink floral dress. The outfit has an off-shoulder ruffle pattern around the neckline. The slip detail gives her a sense of sensuousness. You don’t need to opt for any accessories; with an open hairstyle, you can look Summer-ready.

2) A Midi Dress

Rock your comfort vibe in a simple white midi dress featuring huge green flowers, showcasing her irresistible charm. With the golden hoops, you can be the center of attraction wherever you go.

3) A Black Bliss

Show off your swag like a pro in a black garden-printed mini dress. Your open hairstyle, minimalistic makeup, red lips, and golden wristwatch add a statement touch. So, are you ready to steal attention this Summer season?

